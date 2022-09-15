Koffee With Karan 7: Anil Kapoor Reveals He Was ‘Insecure’ About Jackie Shroff

Anil Kapoor recently graced the couch of Koffee with Karan 7 with his JugJugg Jeeyo co-star, Varun Dhawan. The candid talk show delved into the personal lives of the stars and it was during the show when the veteran actor revealed that he was insecure about Jackie Shroff’s success while he was doing ‘bit’ roles in the initial years of his career.

Recalling those days, Anil Kapoor said that although Jackie Shroff was an outsider, he got his first break from Shubhash Ghai and became an A-lister soon, while he was doing ‘bit roles’ and south Indian movies and he did not feel good about it. He also felt the same way when Sanjay Dutt and Sunny Deol were launched.

The Mr India actor accepted feeling insecure and later added, “The day I signed Yash Chopra’s film, I felt, ‘Oh now I’m fine’. But Jackie was always so sweet.” He recalled an incident when fans used to gather to get Jackie’s autograph and hand over their diary for him to sign. But Jackie, being generous, used to give it to him first, to sign and later used to add his autograph. However, Anil Kapoor added that he knew the fans were there for Jackie and not for him.

During the show, filmmaker Karan Johar also asked Anil Kapoor about his views on nepotism in the industry. The veteran actor said that he does not take it seriously and only focuses on his work.

Work-wise, Anil Kapoor and Jackie have collaborated together in past for many movies like Ram Lakhan, Trimurti, Lajja, Kabhi Na Kabhi, and Karma among others. Anil was last seen in JugJugg Jeeyo with Neetu Singh, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. He will next feature in the No Entry sequel titled No Entry Mein Entry.

