Koffee With Karan Season 7 on Disney+ Hotstar has got us hooked with an unending season of candour, secrets and fun. The latest episode had the industry’s ‘Mr. Congeniality’, Arjun Kapoor and the Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on the couch. While Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has been a fan-favourite guest on the show for stirring the pot with her candid statements, Arjun Kapoor has become the new ‘mascot’ of the season with several stars using his name in the rapid fire round, or calling him during the game at the end.

Arjun got candid about his relationship with Malaika Arora on the show, as the host Karan Johar asked him questions. Arjun said he eased his family into the information that he was dating Malaika, who was several years older than him and the mother of a child. “I was afraid about how they’d react and so I told them very slowly,” he said.

Arjun also described how he made Malaika meet his grandmother, Nirmal. Sonam said, “She is more progressive than you think.” Arjun countered, “She is not as progressive as you think, but the physical meeting helped her understand.”

Karan also asked Arjun how he has saved Malaika’s name on his phone. Arjun said, “I quite like how her name sounds, so I have saved it as Malaika.”

Later, during the game round at the end of the show, Arjun and Sonam were asked to call their celebrity friends to gain points. Arjun called Malaika and asked her to say ‘Hey Karan, it’s me.’ Karan looked at Arjun’s phone and said, “Her name is not saved as ‘Malaika’, now I have seen what it is saved as you. You lied earlier.”

Sonam and Arjun also went to school together. Arjun, who has always dutifully been the eldest brother, is known to be there for his siblings. But this does not always go as planned. Sonam Kapoor candidly shares how she was once asked to leave the basketball court in school by a school bully and inadvertently turned to her elder brother for recourse.

“I went up to him, telling him how can you talk to my sister like that. I imagined it would be like Shah Rukh Khan in Josh where two gangs fight but I just got socked in the eye! I had a black-eye and I got suspended because I abused him,” Arjun Kapoor shared.

