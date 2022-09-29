Koffee With Karan 7 Finale: Karan Johar Reveals the Last Time He Got Scolded by His Mom

The Koffee With Karan Season 7 comes to an end with the finale episode on Thursday. The finale episode was dedicated to the highly anticipated Koffee Awards. This season, the Koffee Jury consisted of popular comedians Tanmay Bhat and Danish Sait along with social media influencers Kusha Kapila and Niharika NM. The episode has tickled ribs as the jury mercilessly roasted host Karan Johar for almost everything he said or did throughout the season.

Many unspoken things were revealed as the jury dissected every episode. They also asked Karan to play the new game introduced this season, the bingo round. As the filmmaker went through the boxes, he made multiple circles on the block that read: “Scared of my Mom.”

He also revealed that his mother stills call him at 3 am and asks him where is he. Tanmay also asked him the last time when his mother Hiroo Johar scolded him.

Karan smiling replied and said, “For coming home late last night actually. I came home at 3 and she was like you have an early morning don’t you think… And very seriously this was a conversation I’m telling you, I’m 50 years-old.”

The My Name Is Khan director also shared how he found a way out of informing his mother every day about his arrival. He continued and stated, “Till I was 46, there was a routine no matter how late I come, I come into the bedroom and tell her mum I’m here and have two minutes conversation and I go (sic).”

Karan then explained that it had to be because his mother is “nocturnal”. He mentioned that one day he just became rebellious and didn’t go to her room. The next day when she asked him about the same with a “very serious straight face” he told her that he didn’t come home alone.

“She looked back at me and said that’s all,” he added. Karan said that after that incident they never had a conversation about him not going into her room as he found a way out of it and also informed that he is still very scared of his mother.

KJo also revealed on the show that Koffee With Karan has been renewed for season 8.

