Koffee With Karan 7: Gauri Khan Says Being Shah Rukh Khan's Wife Unfavourably ‘Affects Her Work’

The upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 is all about glamour and glitz featuring Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey. On the Koffee couch, the Bollywood wives will be seen spilling some interesting deets about their personal life, work and many more. Gauri has returned to the show after 17 years. During her conversation with Karan, Gauri, who is also an interior designer, will be seen revealing how being Shah Rukh Khan’s wife affects her work.

One of the promos from the show gave a peek into what Gauri said. She said that when considering a new project, there are some people who consider her a designer. “But there are also times when it does not work out that way because at times, sometimes people do not want to get attached to the baggage of working with Shah Rukh Khan’s wife. It works against me 50 per cent of the time,” Gauri added on the show.

As reported by Mid-Day, Gauri will also be seen speaking about the parties hosted by her and Shah Rukh Khan. During the conversation, Karan Johar shared that the My Name Is Khan actor is an impressive host, so much so that he accompanies his guests to their cars and sees them off.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/59VbNAPfiK4″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Gauri confesses that this sweet gesture habit of her husband annoys her sometimes. She said that SRK is always seeing off the guests to their cars. “Sometimes, I feel like he spends more time outside than inside the house during parties. Others start looking for him, and I feel as if we are having the party outside on the road,” she added.

In the show, even Maheep Kapoor also opened up about her family’s struggle. The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives fame said that there were times when her husband Sanjay Kapoor was sitting at home for years with no work.

“Money was tight. My kids have grown up seeing that along with the glamour and glitz,” Maheep added. She also mentioned that people around her at times did make her feel like they were the unsuccessful wing of the Kapoor family.

This will be the 12th episode of the season and will stream on September 22 at 12 am on Disney+ Hotstar. So far Karan has hosted 25 guests on his show. In the last episode, Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor appeared on Koffee Couch.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here