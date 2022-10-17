Koffee With Karan 7 Host Karan Johar Spills Beans on What's Inside Koffee Hamper; Watch

Karan Johar’s controversial show Koffee With Karan is one of the most hyped talked shows of all time. It has been a host of countless scandalous secrets, romantic linkups and some piping hot gossip. While the show remains the best in its legion, the Rapid-Fire segment followed by the infamous Koffee Hamper has always remained a subject of speculation. Now, Karan Johar has finally quenched the curiosity of fans who’ve been eager to know the contents of the Koffee Hamper in the latest season.

On Monday, the official Instagram handle of DisneyPlus Hotstar shared an eight-minute-long video of the host Karan Johar revealing what was inside the Koffee Hamper in the recently concluded season. Embellished with black velvet and gold on the outside, the extravagant hamper came with a royal looking pair of chaand balis from Tyaani Jewellery. The other expensive items were Marshall Acton II Speakers, Audi Espresso Mobile, Amazon Echo Show 10, Vahdam Tea and Tea Maker Set, Neuhaus Chocolates’ Collection Discovery Box, Bombay Sweet Shop, Khoya Sweet, 28 Baker Street, Koffee With Karan mug.



Season 7 of Koffee With Karan created quite a buzz among viewers. Whether it was Ranveer Singh mimicking his contemporaries, Alia Bhatt spilling details about her love story with Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s interesting camaraderie or the fun banter between Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishan Khatter, it successfully encapsulated the legacy of the talk-show in the span of 13-episodes.



Meanwhile, on the professional front, Karan Johar would be coming with his next directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. Touted to be a new age romantic flick, the quirky film will feature Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. The film went on floors in August 2021 with several schedules shot in Mumbai, Moscow and Delhi. Rocky Aur Rani is expected to hit the silver screens on February 10, 2023.

