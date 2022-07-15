Koffee with Karan 7: Janhvi Kapoor Opens Up About Relationship with Arjun Kapoor, Anshula; Says She Feels ‘Secure’

Karan Johar’s talk show- Koffee With Karan season 7 which started with a bang last week with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, continues to make a buzz in the town. This time, the couch of the chat show was occupied by the B-Town divas, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. Many secrets and stories were unfolded by the actresses. The Roohi star, who lost her mother Sridevi, in an unfortunate incident in 2018, shared that her relationship with her half-siblings Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor has evolved.

During the conversation, Janhvi expressed being grateful for her siblings. “I think it would have been impossible to have to go through that without Anshula didi and Arjun bhaiya. Nothing can make up for the loss that I have endured I think. But it’s a new dynamic. I think I am a different person,” she said.

Janhvi also recalled the person that she was when her mother was around. “It almost feels that the person I was when mom was around was a fantasy. And the life I had then was a fantasy. I mean, of course, there were issues, like every family has, but it was idyllic and it seems almost like a dream,” she said.

When Karan Johar asked the Dhadak actress if her dream shattered, Janhvi mentioned that the reality that she is living now is anchored. She feels secure only because of Arjun and Anshula.

She also said that she would like to think that she has retained and preserved whatever her mother has instilled in her. But at the same time, Janhvi says it hurts remembering the person she was back then adding that she is yet to come to terms with the loss of her mother.

Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor are Boney Kapoor’s children from his first marriage with Mona Kapoor.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.