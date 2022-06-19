Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar Announces KWK Premiere Date, Promises 'Bigger, Better and Beautiful' Show

Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar is returning with his juicy talk show in July. The filmmaker-talk show host had previously revealed that he was returning with his talk show after a prolonged break. While the show had been playing on television for years, KJo is hosting the show for the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Several stars such as Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kajol, Vijay Deverakonda, and Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor are rumoured to appear on the show.

Taking to Instagram, Karan shared a video montage of several old episodes to announce his return. The montage featured Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and more. The collage built up to the Koffee With Karan 7 air date announcement. “Koffee With Karan season 7 is back. This time exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. It’s going to be bigger, better and more beautiful,” Karan said in the video.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Karan’s caption read, “Guess who’s back? And this time with some hot piping brew! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7 starts 7th July only on Disney+ Hotstar!”

While many stars are expected to appear, Karan recently revealed that Ranbir Kapoor refused to participate in the new season. Speaking with Film Companion, Karan said Ranbir told him: “I am not coming on your show. He is like I have to pay the price for this for too long. Why should I do this to myself? He said, ‘I love you and I’ll meet you at your house and talk to you. You give me coffee at home. But please I am not coming for the show.’”

The Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani star also told the filmmaker, “Karan you can build public perception based on the performance on that couch.”

On the film front, Karan is set to make his directorial come back next year with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The filmmaker has also announced his first action film which is scheduled to go on floors in the summer of 2023.

