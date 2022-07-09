Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar Confirms Aamir Khan’s Appearance; Shah Rukh Khan to Give it a Miss?

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan is one of the most talked-about programs in the industry. After much anticipation, Karan has finally returned with Season 7 of the show on Disney+ Hotstar. The show marked its return on July 7 with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as the first guests. While fans have been wondering if Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will be a part of the show. In his recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Karan Johar finally spilled the beans and confirmed that Aamir Khan will be gracing Koffee With Karan 7.

During his interaction, KJo also revealed that Shah Rukh Khan will skip this season. Talking about the show, he said, “Shah Rukh, I think should really only explode at the time of Pathaan. So I know he is not doing much, not facing any media right now and that’s the best decision for him because when Pathaan does come, it’s going to be a tsunami at the box office. Shah Rukh Khan has kept people waiting and desired and the more they wait, the more they will really give back in terms of love, to I believe the biggest star of our country.”

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra are also rumoured to be gracing the ‘Koffee couch’ together. While SRK will miss the show, his wife Gauri Khan will be making her comeback to the show with Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey. However, an official confirmation about the same is yet to be made.

Karan began the first episode, featuring Alia and Ranveer by addressing the ‘vilification’ Bollywood as an industry has faced in the last two years and also hinted at the boycott Bollywood trend. While Alia and Karan shared their concerns, Ranveer seemed confused about what they were talking about.

The episode also had a lot of revelations in store including Alia Bhatt’s wedding with Ranbir Kapoor, how she adjusted with the Kapoor clan, and their sweet proposal. Ranveer, on the other hand, shared how he bonded with Deepika Padukone’s family. His talent as an excellent mimic artist was also revealed in the first episode when he copied Aamir Khan, Varun Dhawan, and Kartik Aaryan among others.

For the unversed, the popular chat show’s seventh season is going to witness celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan.

