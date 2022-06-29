CHANGE LANGUAGE
Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar Invites Ram Charan and Jr NTR But RRR Duo to Skip KWK This Time | Exclusive

Popular celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan 7 will premiere on July 7 on Disney+ Hotstar. Here's some exclusive scoop about the guests.

Karan Johar is coming back with the seventh season of his popular celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan and everyone is super excited to know who will be the guests on the show. News18 Showsha has exclusively learned that RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR were approached by Karan Johar for the show. However, they have decided to give it a miss this time. While reasons behind the same are not known, sources have confirmed that Ram Charan and Jr NTR will not be appearing on Koffee With Karan 7. Instead of them, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon are likely to grace the show.

Meanwhile, sources have also confirmed that Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora will be appearing on Koffee With Karan 7 together. Apart from them, Liger stars Ananya Pandey and Vijay Deverakonda will also be sharing the couch.

