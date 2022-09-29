Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar Strongly Reacts to Claims of Him Favouring Janhvi Kapoor Over Sara Ali Khan

Remember the episode where Karan Johar chose Janhvi Kapoor over Sara Ali Khan? Well, our favourite guilty pleasure Koffee with Karan season 7 has finally reached its finale and yet, people think Karan was “biased towards Janhvi Kapoor”. In the last episode of season 7, the filmmaker was joined by four popular content creators and comedians, Tanmay Bhat, Danish Sait, Kusha Kapila and Niharika NM in the jury. They spoke about the allegations made against Karan him during the season, one of them involving being extra affectionate toward Janhvi Kapoor.

While scrutinizing the episodes, Niharika pointed out Karan for calling Janhvi hot and asking Sara about her growing up days in the absence of a father. Danish Sait said, “As somebody who was raised by a single parent, I would’ve cried. That poor girl was so strong.” Following this, Kusha added that there were comments made regarding “who’s hotter, who’s frugal with money, who’s going to get the next Dharma project.”

Post being swamped with allegations, Karan denied choosing any one of them and revealed what had happened behind the scenes. Adding that it was Sara who performed well at the rapid-fire round, but there was a technical glitch and they declared Janhvi as the winner first. Karan revealed that Janhvi got extremely happy, however, later it was revealed that the votes were in favour of Sara Ali Khan. Later, the technical glitch was removed and Sara was declared the winner. The filmmaker said that he felt guilty about the same and therefore compensated by lauding Janhvi. To prove his point, the filmmaker showed evidence of the same by telecasting visuals of the incident.

On the work front, Karan Johar has donned the director’s cap for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda in Jana Gana Mana and Sara Ali Khan has Laxman Utekar’s untitled film with Vicky Kaushal in her pipeline.

