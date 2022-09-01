Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar Reveals He Tried To Have Sex During A Flight, Says ‘I Nearly Got Caught’

Koffee With Karan Season 7 has been extremely entertaining so far. Over the last few weeks, we saw many B-town guests dish out piping, hot gossip and we just can’t get enough! In the latest episode, we saw Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff grace the coveted couch, and the two made some interesting revelations. A person who joined them in making shocking revelations was none other than the show’s host Karan Johar.

In the rapid-fire round, Karan asked the Heropanti actor, “The weirdest place you have made out at?” To which Tiger said, “I mean, it’s not weird, but I thought it was pretty adventurous of me, up in the air.”

KJo too added his quirky reply which was unmissable. He said, “Oh! Mile high club? You are a member. I don’t know how people do it. We will chat after the show. There was an endeavour made but the tiny loo wasn’t big enough. No, with my luck I also nearly got caught so it was a bit of a messy scenario.”

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/DQE0pvBqS-U” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

The 50-year-old filmmaker also asked Tiger, “One thing that you envy Ranveer Singh?” Tiger’s quirky reply was, “His wife, she’s very talented.” Karan went on to ROFL and then asked, “Very talented, is that why?” Tiger added, ” Very beautiful.”

Speaking of the show’s guests, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. The actors who had made their Bollywood debut with Heropanti, are set to screen space in Vikas Bahl’s directorial Ganapath: Part One. The film is scheduled to release on December 23, 2022. Kriti will also be seen in Bhediya co-starring Varun Dhawan, Shehzada alongside Kartik Aaryan and Adipurush starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh. On the other hand, Tiger has a number of projects in the pipeline including Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Shashank Khaitan’s Screw Dheela. Speaking of KWK, Several celebrities have graced the 7th season of Koffee With Karan including Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor.

