Karan Johar Takes 'Full Credit' For Vicky-Katrina, Ranbir-Alia Romance: 'I've become Sima Taparia'

Karan Johar is not shying away from taking credits for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s love stories. The filmmaker, in a recent interview, joked that it is because of Koffee With Karan, they ended up together. Those who’ve been following the popular chat show would remember that Alia first confessed about her crush on Ranbir on the show while Katrina left Vicky fainting when she confessed she would look good with him.

Today, both couples are happily married, with Alia and Ranbir expecting their first baby together. Karan was talking about his favourite jodi when he brought up both the couples’ names. He went a step ahead and compared himself with popular matchmaker Sima Taparia.

“I love the Vicky-Katrina romance. I love that it came out of nowhere and it was beautiful and it started on this couch. I like that romance. I also love the Ranbir-Alia romance because that also started from the couch. Taking full credit, I’ve become Sima Taparia,” Karan told Pinkvilla in a recent interview.

Vicky and Katrina’s relationship was kept under the wraps for a long period but fans began speculating that they might be together after they began noticing the actors visiting each other’s house. The rumours grew wilder as their wedding date approached last year until just a few days before their wedding in December 2021 that they confirmed they were together and tying the knot.

On the other hand, Ranbir and Alia began dating when they were shooting for Brahmastra. The couple dated for five years before they tied the knot earlier this year. Last month, Alia announced that she was pregnant.

Meanwhile, Karan returns with Koffee With Karan 7 on Thursday. The season kicks off with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh taking the couch and spilling the beans on numerous subjects.

