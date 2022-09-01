Koffee With Karan 7: Kriti Sanon Reveals Why She Will Not Date Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan

Karan Johar is infamous for asking celebrities about their love and sex lives on the couch of Koffee With Karan. The filmmaker is also known to play cupid for his close ones. Not just that, his KWK couch is also called the ‘Couch of Manifestation’ as a lot of things said by celebrities on it has come true. The latest episode of the show was graced by Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff and Karan tried his best to find out the secrets of their love lives. Kriti and Tiger made their debut with the film Heropanti.

Kriti revealed on the show that she will never date Tiger and had a hilarious reason for it. She said, “I wouldn’t date him, he flips too much.” Tiger also said that he never hit on Kriti because she was already taken. The actress also had link-up rumours with her Shehzada co-star Kartik Aaryan. She revealed that she would not date Kartik as she knows him too well.

Karan Johar also offered to set Kriti up with Aditya Roy Kapur. Karan said that the chatter of them looking good together came from one of his parties, where people saw Kriti and Aditya “canoodling in a corner.” “We do look good together. You know me I’d never canoodle in a corner,” Kriti responded to Karan’s claim, before adding, “I feel like he’s a really nice guy. He’s good-looking. And we chat sometimes whenever we sort of bump into each other and that’s about it. There’s not been anything else.”

Several celebrities have graced the 7th season of Koffee With Karan including Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor.

