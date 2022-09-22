KWK 7: Maheep Kapoor Has A Hilarious Take on How Malaika Arora Will Make Up to Arjun Kapoor

The latest episode of Koffee with Karan season 7 featured Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey and Gauri Khan. All three divas showed off their eccentric personalities while discussing their lives in the entertainment industry, airport fashion, Bollywood parties, and much more. During the episode, Maheep Kapoor revealed how Malaika Arora will make up to Arjun Kapoor after a fight.

When Karan Johar asked Maheep Kapoor how Malaika and Arjun would make up after a fight, the actress replied that Malaika Arora would wear something sexy and dance, and Arjun would be impressed.

During the Koffee With Karan episode, Maheep Kapoor went on to give hilarious advice to power couples Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, and Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal. When Karan asked Maheep Kapoor if she had any marriage advice for Deepika and Ranveer, she replied, “Who am I to give them advice?” But obviously, good sex, good sex, good sex, and no wardrobe sharing.”

Karan inquired of Ranbir and Alia, to which Maheep replied, “Good sex, good sex, good sex, and baby duties should be equal.” When Karan inquired about Vicky-Katrina, Maheep immediately responded, “Good sex, good sex, good sex, and Vicky has Katrina, so it’s all good in the hood I guess.” Maheep’s open and honest responses had her friends and the host in splits. The actress, who went on to give marriage advice, has been married to Sanjay Kapoor for over 25 years now

The ladies appeared on the show to promote their web series, Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 follows Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey, and Neelam Kothari, who are well-known for their celebrity friend group, which includes superstar Shah Rukh’s wife and interior designer, Gauri Khan.

While the show focuses on the marriages of Maheep, Bhavana, and Neelam to their respective husbands, it also focuses on Seema’s personal life. Celebrities such as Zoya Akhtar, Malaika Arora, and Bobby Deol made numerous appearances on the show. The show, Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, is currently available on Netflix.

