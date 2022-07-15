Koffee With Karan 7: Major Revelations Made By Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor On Karan Johar's Show

Bollywood divas Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan graced the recent episode of Koffee with Karan. The actresses made some interesting remarks and revelations on the “Koffee couch.” From talking about their relationship status to how Janhvi and Sara became friends, the latest episode of the talk show hosted by Karan Johar had it all. Let’s take a look at some of the interesting revelations that we saw during the intriguing episode of Koffee With Karan:

Sara dated Kartik Aaryan

During her last appearance on the show, Sara had expressed her desire to date Kartik. The duo had even worked together for Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal which came out in 2020. In her latest appearance at the show, Sara confirmed that she dated the actor.

Sara and Janhvi’s friendship

During the show, Karan said that nobody knew about Sara and Janhvi’s friendship until the duo were spotted together post-pandemic. Sara and Janhvi shared that although they knew each other even when they were in the US for their studies, it was only during the pandemic that they became good friends. They also revealed that they bonded better during their Kedarnath trip.

Sara and Janhvi dated siblings

Karan revealed during the show that Sara and Janhvi had dated siblings who remain unnamed during the show. However, the Instagram Story of Bollywood gossip and fashion page Diet Sabya mentioned that the siblings in question could be the Pahariya brothers. Some anonymous users shared the information on Diet Sabya that Janhvi and Sara dated Veer and Shikhar Pahariya who happen to be grandsons of politician Sushil Kumar Shinde.

Sara wants to date Vijay Deverakonda

After Karan made her realise that the couch can do wonders if one wants to manifest, Sara shared a list of things. The 26-year-old revealed that she wants to work with Karan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and many other filmmakers. She also added that she wants to date Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.