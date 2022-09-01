Koffee With Karan 7: ‘Matchmaker’ Karan Johar Asked Shanaya Kapoor To Talk To Tiger Shroff At His Party

Filmmaker Karan Johar got back to the TV sets with yet another super entertaining episode of his much-loved chat show Koffee With Karan’s Season 7. The latest episode saw Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff gracing the coveted couch, and making some interesting revelations. During the episode, Karan Johar shared that Tiger Shroff was among the first ones to arrive at his 50th birthday bash and that he tried playing ‘matchmaker’ for the Ganapath star.

KJo shared that the Heropanti actor arrived sharp at 9 PM for his 50th birthday bash, which was a lavish affair. Karan also shared that Tiger the party after half an hour of arriving. He mentioned that he was trying to get Tiger stay at his party for longer, and also sent Shanaya Kapoor to talk to him. The filmmaker shared that he tried to be a matchmaker for Shanaya and Tiger at the party.

Karan Johar shared, “I tried to do matchmaking at my party and the next person who walked in was Shanaya Kapoor and I was like, ‘talk to him!’. Tiger and Shanaya were just standing on that bar stool and looking at each other and making some very polite conversation. After 10 minutes, she came to me and said, ‘I think he’s really bored of me’.”

At the time, Shanaya thought that the War actor may have been bored of her, however Tiger revealed that he wasn’t bored and actually thought Shanaya was pretty cool.

“I thought I was being very friendly and candid and cool. God, I feel so bad now. I was doing my best.” When Kriti asked Tiger if he thought Shanaya was boring, the actor replied, “Not at all! She’s very cool, chill and sorted,” said Tiger

Several celebrities have graced the 7th season of Koffee With Karan including Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, who had made their Bollywood debut with Heropanti, are set to screen space in Vikas Bahl’s directorial Ganapath: Part One. The film is scheduled to release on December 23, 2022. Kriti will also be seen in Bhediya co-starring Varun Dhawan, Shehzada alongside Kartik Aaryan and Adipurush starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh.

On the other hand, Tiger has a number of projects in the pipeline including Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Shashank Khaitan’s Screw Dheela.

