Koffee With Karan: Samantha Clarifies Naga Chaitanya Is Her 'Ex Husband', Says No Room For Love

Samantha Ruth Prabhu corrected Karan Johar that Naga Chaitanya is her ex-husband after he accidentally called him her husband. The actress was the guest on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 7. She had joined Akshay Kumar to make her debut on the popular talk show. It comes as no surprise that Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up about her separation from Naga Chaitanya in Koffee With Karan 7.

Karan also did not waste too much time addressing the elephant in the room. After Samantha clarified Karan referred to Chaitanya as her ‘ex-husband’, Karan asked her about the troll she received post the announcement of her split.

“I couldn’t really complain about it because I chose that path, I chose to be transparent and I chose to reveal a lot about my life. When the separation happened, I couldn’t be too upset about it because they invested in my life and it was my responsibility to have answers which I didn’t have at that point in time,” she said.

She went on to assure Karan that she was better than okay now. In another portion of the episode, Karan and Akshay discuss KJo’s non-existential love life when Samantha confessed that she is finding it hard to believe that he has no love and sex life. “It is very lonely, Sam,” Karan said. “You and I are now floating on the same boat,” he added.

“Maybe I should hop on and we can go cruising together. Shall we take a holiday together? I think that will be fun,” Karan joked. In between their exchange, Karan asks Samantha if she is open to love now. She instantly replied, “No.” She soon smoothens the tense situation by adding, “But I will take that holiday with you for other…” “Nefarious activities,” Karan attempted to complete her statement. “Yes, just not love,” she added.

When Karan asks Akshay to sell the idea of being in love to Sam, Akshay asked, “Do you think she doesn’t know about it?” Samantha chipped in, “I know what’s not.”

Samantha and Chaitanya parted ways last year. They issued a joint statement in October 2021 to confirm their split.

