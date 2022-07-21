Koffee With Karan: Samantha Says Life After Split From Naga Chaitanya Is 'Hard', 'There Are Hard Feelings'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu finally opened up about her separation from Naga Chaitanya. The actress spoke about her divorce from him on Koffee With Karan 7 and hinted that the split wasn’t amicable. Speaking with Karan Johar, Samantha confessed that life has been hard after she and Naga Chaitanya separated. However, she is stronger than she has ever been now.

“It has been hard. But it’s good now. It’s fine. I am stronger than I have ever been,” she said. Karan asked her if there are any hard feelings. The actress replied, “Are there hard feelings like if you put us both in a room, you have to hide sharp objects? Yeah, as of now, yes.”

“So it’s not an amicable situation right now,” KJo prompted her. “Not right now, but maybe sometime in the future, yeah,” she replied.

Samantha sparked separation rumours after she dropped Naga Chaitanya’s family name Akkineni from her social media platforms. In October, after rumours mounted on the couple, they announced their split in a joint statement. “To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought (we) have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support,” the statement read.

Earlier this year, Chaitanya opened up about the separation. Speaking with Telugu reporters during a film’s promotions, Chaitanya said, “It is ok to be separated. That is a mutual decision made for their individual happiness. If she is happy, then I am happy. So divorce is the best decision in such a situation.”

