Koffee With Karan 7: Samantha Calls Reports Of Her Asking Rs 250 Cr Alimony From Naga Chaitanya 'Made Up'

The latest episode of Koffee With Karan was graced by Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar. During the episode, Samantha opened up about her separation from Naga Chaitanya and also reacted to the reports that she had asked for Rs 250 crore alimony from her former husband.

When Karan Johar asked ‘Oo antava’ actress about the worst thing she has read about herself or her favourite piece of troll, she said, “that I took Rs 250 crore in alimony.” “First they made up the story about the alimony, Rs 250 crores. Then they realised that this doesn’t seem like a believable story,” Samantha added.

Besides this, Samantha also shared that life has been hard after she and Naga Chaitanya separated. She also admitted that they still have hard feelings for each other. “It has been hard. But it’s good now. It’s fine. I am stronger than I have ever been,” she said.

“Are there hard feelings like if you put us both in a room, you have to hide sharp objects? Yeah, as of now, yes,” she added.

For the unversed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in October last year i.e after four years of their marriage. Back then, they issued a joint statement and sought privacy from everyone. “To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought (we) have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support,” the statement read. Later, several media reports claimed that Samantha had asked for a whopping Rs 200 crore as alimony from Naga Chaitanya. However, later it was also reported that the actress refused to accept it.

