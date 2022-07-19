Koffee With Karan 7: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Wants Only This Actor If She Hosts a Bachelorette Party

Karan Johar is back with Koffee With Karan and with it, a lot of entertainment and gossip is back. The seventh season already aired two episodes which had Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt and Sara Ali Khan-Janhvi Kapoor as guests. Now, the third episode will see Akshay Kumar who has been a part of the show before along with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who makes her debut on the couch this season. A recent promo of the episode that was shared on social media gives a glimpse of what the episode holds.

In the short promo, Karan asks Samantha who will she pick from Bollywood to dance to at a bachelorette party. The Family Man 2 actress replies, “Ranveer Singh and Ranveer Singh.” This leaves both Karan and Akshay surprised.

Watch the promo here:

Samantha and Ranveer have not appeared in a film together but they worked for a commercial.

Meanwhile, Akshay was also asked what he would do if Chris Rock jokes about Twinkle Khanna, Akshay’s wife. This was a call back to the Oscars incident where Rock was slapped by Will Smith for joking about his wife Jada. Akshay replied he would pay for his funeral in that case.

Samantha and Akshay were also seen flaunting their dance moves. The latter also picks up the former in his arms.

Speaking with Bollywood Hungama earlier, Karan was talking about how he gets things out of people like Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar when he mentioned Samantha. “You know that Ajay Devgn is a deeply intense, private and silent man, but he’ll say one word and it’ll be impactful. You have to make sure that the conversation gives him that ability, that strength. Because he says one line, and that line will be a trending line. He’s a very well-spoken man. Akshay is a lot of fun. He comes alive with the guest next to him. We’ve had Akshay with Tina, his wife. It was a riot. We’ve had him with Ranveer Singh, it was a riot. And trust me, his episode with Samantha is another riot,” he said.

The episode will air on July 21.

