Koffee with Karan 7: Shahid Kapoor Opens Up About 13 Years Age Gap with Wife Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor and his Kabir Singh co-star Kiara Advani recently graced the couch at Koffee with Karan season 7. During the episode, the two actors made some interesting revelations in length. The trio discussed about topics like movies to their relationships and more. Host Karan was all praise for Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput for carving a niche for herself on Instagram and asked the actor whether he supported her or not. Answering thoughtfully, Shahid said that he would like to believe that he has supported her.

Talking about his relationship, Shahid said that when they tied the knot, he was 34, and she was 20, he had to approach the relationship differently. According to him, he cared for Mira with kid gloves. While he was already well-established in his space and films, Mira had left everything behind in her life and came to Bombay. He said, “Sometimes, I used to feel like I know too much and I think I can tell her what to do and how to be.” He added that he did it from a place of wanting to protect her because he had been in that place himself. He also pointed out that the film industry can be very intimidating and judgemental.

The Jab We Met actor shared that his wife is the best thing that has ever happened to him. “Mira brings a lot into my life. She balances me; she makes me feel normal; we have two beautiful children, and life seems good,” he proudly said. Even Kiara praised and showered love for Mira and said she is one of the loveliest individuals the actress has came across.

During the rapid-fire round, the handsome hunk revealed that he and Mira argues over the “speed of the fan every night.” He added that he is grateful that Mira is part of his life despite the pointless arguments.

Recently, Mira and Shahid’s dance video went viral from the anniversary party of Mira’s parents. Netizens gushed about how cute the couple looked together.

