Shahid Kapoor On Why He Married Mira Rajput: 'Always Found It Difficult to Come Across Somebody Who'

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani appeared as guests on Karan Johar’s controversial chat show Koffee With Karan’s Season 7’s latest episode .The Kabir Singh stars spilled many secrets related to their personal and professional lives, one of them comes up as Shahid Kapoor’s decision to tie the knot with his wife Mira Rajput.

In Koffee With Karan’s eighth episode, KJo called Shahid’s decision to marry Mira a ‘very smart thing in his life’ and then rephrased it by saying ‘it was a correct life beat for him’. Karan asked Shahid as he complimented Mira, “Was yours a conscious decision? Also there was no one left.” Shahid asked, “Conscious decision? Is marriage ever a conscious decision?” Soon after, Kiara Advani, who joined Shahid on the show, said, “Of course, in a way it is”, Shahid told her, “When you get there you will realise how conscious you are of what’s going on.”

The Jab We Met actor then continued to say, “I think it’s a little bit of outer body experience when you are actually getting married. So for me, it was very simple. I have two very distinct sides to myself. One is obviously what people see of me being an actor and from the fraternity and the glitz and the glamour, all that. And then I also have a very homely and spiritual side to myself.”

Shahid then revealed the reason behind him getting married to Mira and said that he has two sides and he couldn’t find someone who will understand both sides of him.

He said, “I have a deep faith and I am a vegetarian, I don’t drink. I have all those things. So I always found it difficult to come across somebody who would be able to understand both sides of me. I really struggled with that. I was 34 and I was kind of ready to settle down because I had been living on my own for over ten years.”

Shahid that his marriage is one of the best things that has happened in his life and he feels that Mira balances him out.

He stated, “Just at that time through family and through friends everything came up. But it just kind of happened and we met and it’s the best thing that happened in my life. And I feel she brings so much into my world, and she balances me out. She makes me feel very normal and we have beautiful children. So I am very thankful for that.”

As fans would know, Shahid got married to Mira at an intimate ceremony in Gurgaon in July 2015. They welcomed their daughter Misha Kapoor in August 2016 and their son Zain Kapoor in September 2018.

