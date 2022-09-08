Koffee with Karan 7: Siddhant Chaturvedi Clarifies Nepotism Remark On Ananya Panday, Calls It 'My Truth'

The latest episode of the famous chat show, Koffee With Karan season 7 was graced by the cast of the upcoming horror movie, Phone Bhoot, starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter in the lead roles. Their appearance was a roller-coaster ride of fun and laughter, however, at one point on the show, Siddhant Chaturvedi candidly spoke about the ongoing nepotism debate when host Karan Johar reminded the former of his remarks on Gehraiyaan co-star Ananya Panday’s career struggle.

While asking the question, Karan Johar appreciated that his previous comment came from a strong place in his heart, however, it was Ananya Panday who had to face the bitter end. When probed about his feeling on the debate in current times, Siddhant clarified that his intention was never to cause harm or hurt anybody’s sentiments. The Gully Boy actor asserted that he spoke his truth and his own observation surrounding the topic.

According to Chaturvedi, the journey of finding his own fitting in the showbiz world was difficult and he embraces it with sincerity. He said, “I mean there was no intention to kind of harm anybody or cause any kind of hurt. I thought it was just my truth and I will always speak my truth because you know it's been a bit difficult. It's always the journey that is harder but I embrace it, I really love where I come from. But that’s my truth.”

Having said that, Siddhant stated that everyone in the industry has their own struggle. He believes that the talk on nepotism will keep going and hence everyone just can’t keep complaining about it. The actor asserts that everyone needs to keep hustling to make their own place and leave the rest for the audience to decide.

He continued, “Everybody has their own truth and that was the line about struggle. They have their own struggle for acceptance. It takes a while. That’s my observation, that was my truth. It’s a talk that will keep going o. We just can’t keep complaining about it. I mean I would like to put it that way, there are pits on the roads, by saying fill the pits, fill the pits every day, is not going to help in any way. So travel with such a vehicle that you won’t have to bare the impact of the jerk. It’s simple, work hard. Just keep hustling.”

The comment went viral in 2020 when Siddhant responded to Ananya Panday’s journey of struggle during a roundtable interview. Ananya asserted that just because her dad is an actor and that she’s been blessed with the opportunity to be on Koffee With Karan, doesn’t make her journey easy. “So, it’s not as easy as people say. Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle,” said Ananya Panday.

Her comment was quickly met with a reply by Chaturvedi, “Jahaan humaare sapne poore hote hai, waha inke struggle shuru hote.” The video of the interaction went viral on social media with Ananya Panday being on the receiving end of the discussion.

