Koffee With Karan 7: Sonam Kapoor Too Fails to Pick Anil Kapoor’s Call, Who He Calls Next Leaves KJo in Splits

The latest episode of filmmaker Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan season 7, saw Jugjugg Jeeyo father-son duo, Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan gracing the coveted ‘Koffee Couch’. Both Anil Kapoor and Varun left us in splits with their blunt and hilarious replies, making the Thursday episode a riot of laughter. After registering a thumping victory in the rapid-fire round, Varun brought his A-game into the glam zone. And Anil Kapoor was not far behind. His impromptu replies and killer dance moves were top-notch. However, in the ‘Hey Karan, it’s me segment’, the actor struggled to call his friends and family members. Hence, he came up with an out-of-the-box move.

Anil Kapoor made multiple attempts to call B-town actors. He even tried calling his daughter Sonam Kapoor, but the actress didn’t pick up her call. Following which, he was seen calling one of the biggest superstars. Any guesses? Himself. When Karan asked Anil Kapoor whom he was calling, the actor said, “I am speaking to a star, Anil Kapoor.” This left the host as well as Varun in splits. Moments later, Karan reached out to him to check whether he was able to make a call, Anil Kapoor said, “I tried calling Sonam, she also didn’t pick my call.” On the other hand, Varun Dhawan won the round as he called Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon. When KJo said, “no one is picking up your phone AK”, Anil Kapoor says, “Even Jackie Shroff is not picking up my phone.” Varun intervenes and suggests Anil Kapoor once again call Sonam and Rhea Kapoor, to which he replies, “they are not picking up my phone.”

However, in the end, Anil Kapoor did manage to get one caller, it was actress Fatima Sana Sheikh. But the clear-cut winner of ‘Hey Karan, it’s me round’ was Varun Dhawan.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here