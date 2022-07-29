Koffee With Karan 7: Vijay Deverakonda Says Shah Rukh Khan, Chiranjeevi Gave Him Hope to Be an Actor

Liger co-stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday became the fourth pair to grace filmmaker Karan Johar’s famous chat show Koffee With Karan season 7. The recently released episode was filled with several attention-worthy revelations, be it during the rapid-fire round or the quiz game. However, what stole the entire limelight was Vijay Deverakonda’s candid answer about making it big in the showbiz world.

Fans of the actor know that Vijay Deverakonda had no connections in the acting industry, unlike many of his contemporaries. It is sheer hard work and perseverance that has garnered him the stardom he is enjoying today. On the chat show, Deverakonda was asked about the responsibility he feels as an outsider who earned success on his own terms, about his journey of success, and about people who became his inspiration.

Instantly, Deverakonda emphasized that it is completely fine for people to dream big. He added that there are going to be many people who might not support you or doubt you but according to him it is utterly important to dream big.

The actor revealed while growing up it was superstars like Shah Rukh Khan and Chiranjeevi Garu, who became his major source of motivation. Their road to success became nothing less than a glimmer of hope in his life.

Vijay Deverakonda said, “It is ok to dream, even though your family may tell you to not dream so big. It’s important that they see that if I came from there and did it, anyone in the country can. When I was growing up, I saw Shah Rukh coming from Delhi or Chiranjeevi Garu, back home, coming from nothing. They gave you that glimmer of hope that this can be done. I think I need to do the same for my generation and the people that come after me because it does help and it does show you a way. So that’s what floats my boat.”

The fourth episode of Koffee With Karan season 7 was released on Thursday, July 28, and is now airing on the OTT platform Disney + Hotstar.

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday appeared on the chat show to promote their upcoming pan-India flick, Liger. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the sports actioner narrates the life of a ferocious MMA fighter who rises to fame by defeating all his rivals who consider him an underdog. Apart from Deverakonda and Panday, legendary boxer Mike Tyson who is known as ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ also makes a cameo in the pan-India film. Liger is all set to hit the big screens on August 25, this year.

