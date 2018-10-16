English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Koffee with Karan: Aamir Khan Next on Karan Johar’s Talk Show; See Photos
After Alia Bhatt-Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh-Akshay Kumar and Arjun Kapoor-Janhvi Kapoor, Aamir Khan is next up on Koffee with Karan.
Koffee with Karan season 6 premieres on October 21. (Image: Instagram/Karan Johar)
You can trust Karan Johar to get the biggest stars talking on his coffee couch. After sharing snippets of the first few episodes, the 46-year-old filmmaker on Monday shared a photo from the shoot of the fifth episode of Koffee with Karan’s season 6.
It will feature Aamir Khan and Malaika Arora. Sharing an image of Aamir raising the celeb chat-show’s signature coffee mug, Karan wrote, “@_aamirkhan in the koffee house!!!!! #koffeewithkaran@starworldindia @hotstar !! Some crazy banter and I played the raps fire with him!!! @malaikaarorakhanofficial was the master and the judge of that round!!!”
In the image, Aamir looks dapper in a cherry-red blazer, light-grey trousers and large glasses.
Karan also shared a selfie with Aamir. “Koffee with @_aamirkhan !!! #thuginthehouse,” he captioned it.
So far, Karan has shot with several interesting pairs for season 6, including Alia Bhatt-Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh-Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor-Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan-Sara Ali Khan.
The makers dropped the first promo of the upcoming season on September 18, with Karan promising to “asking all the wrong questions if you admit to loving the answers."
Koffee with Karan season 6 premieres on October 21, and will air on Sundays at 9pm on Star World.
On the professional front, Karan announced his next directorial Takht earlier this year. It will be a period film featuring several stars, including Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.
Meanwhile, Aamir will next be seen in YRF’s Thugs of Hindostan.
