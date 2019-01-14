English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Koffee With Karan: Abhishek Bachchan Answers Who He is More Scared of, Aishwarya Rai or Jaya Bachchan
After hosting Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi and Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar is all set to host another sibling duo Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda on Koffee With Karan 6.
A still from Koffee With Karan 6 (YouTube)
After hosting Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi and Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar is all set to host another sibling duo Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda on his popular chat show Koffee With Karan 6.
On Monday, Star World shared the promo of the upcoming episode. "The Bachchan siblings bring their A-Game to the Kouch, It’s #KoffeeWithBachchans this week on #KoffeeWithKaran." read the caption of the video.
The 35 seconds long clip is filled with amusing sibling rivalry as the two don't shy away from pulling each other's leg. During the rapid fire round, Karan asks Abhishek who he is more afraid of mother Jaya Bachchan or wife Aishwarya Bachchan. 'Mom,' says the Manmarziyaan actor in response but refuting him Shweta names Aishwarya. To this Abhishek retorts and replies, "It is my Rapid Fire, be quiet!”.
In another segment, when the filmmaker asks Shweta what she tolerates the most about her brother, at once she says, "His sense of humour."
Likewise, during the latest episode, Karan quizzes Shahid Kapoor about his past relationships and asks which relationship’s memories he would like to forget-- Kareena or Priyanka. The actor said that those memories made him who he is today and so he wouldn’t like to delete any of them.
“See, my relationship with Kareena was longer and with Priyanka, it was shorter. I think the man that I am today is because of all the experiences that I’ve had. So I wouldn’t want to delete any of the memories. It’s taught me a lot," he said.
