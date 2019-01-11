English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Hardik Pandya, Ranveer Singh's Remarks on Koffee With Karan Invite Criticism
An old video of Ranveer making lewd remarks on Kareena and Anushka has been facing major flak on social media.
Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani
After Hardik Pandya was embroiled in controversy over his disparaging remark about women on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan, old videos of Ranveer Singh from the popular chat show has been receiving major flak on social media.
In one of the clips, which has emerged online, Ranveer can be seen talking about Anushka Sharma, who was a co-guest on the show with the Simmba actor. Ranveer's comment leaves Anushka visibly shocked as she hits him, telling, "don't talk to me like that."
In another video, Ranveer describes how he was floored by Kareena Kapoor Khan's beauty when she would come to a club for swimming. "I went from child to boy", he says in the clip while describing his feelings to see Kareena swim.
Ranveer's comments have left many people disappointed and angry on social media.
Recently, Pandya was mired in a controversy after he passed some outrageous comments about women and his sexual activities on the chat show. On the show, Pandya also 'boasted' about his 'scene' with women and how he casually discussed his sex life with his parents. As soon as the episode was aired, Twitterati called the Indian all-rounder out for his 'misogynistic' and 'creepy' approach towards women.
He later issued an apology, writing, he 'got a bit carried away with the nature of the show' and he meant no disrespect to anyone.
What did Ranveer mean by "I went from child to boy while watching Kareena swim?" 💦 pic.twitter.com/muAx3jZujF— babu bisleri (@PUNchayatiii) January 9, 2019
"You want your ass pinched? I'm right here" IS THIS YOUR HERO? Also look at how Kjo is laughing. BOLLYWOOD IS FULL OF SCUMS pic.twitter.com/nZbEWiTlp8— babu bisleri (@PUNchayatiii) January 10, 2019
That look on anushka's face though. If she could she would have killed him right there.— Bhagmati (@paharganj2paris) January 10, 2019
This is how despicable they are on a show. Can only imagine what a young aspiring woman in place of an established Anushka would have to put up with, in the privacy of an office.— Neeraja Rawat Sheth (@NeerajaSheth) January 10, 2019
The look on Anushka's face ! She clearly didn't liked what he said and rightly so— Saurabh (@imsgshinde) January 10, 2019
