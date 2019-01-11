GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

After Hardik Pandya, Ranveer Singh's Remarks on Koffee With Karan Invite Criticism

An old video of Ranveer making lewd remarks on Kareena and Anushka has been facing major flak on social media.

News18.com

Updated:January 11, 2019, 1:13 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
After Hardik Pandya, Ranveer Singh's Remarks on Koffee With Karan Invite Criticism
Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani
Loading...
After Hardik Pandya was embroiled in controversy over his disparaging remark about women on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan, old videos of Ranveer Singh from the popular chat show has been receiving major flak on social media.

In one of the clips, which has emerged online, Ranveer can be seen talking about Anushka Sharma, who was a co-guest on the show with the Simmba actor. Ranveer's comment leaves Anushka visibly shocked as she hits him, telling, "don't talk to me like that."

In another video, Ranveer describes how he was floored by Kareena Kapoor Khan's beauty when she would come to a club for swimming. "I went from child to boy", he says in the clip while describing his feelings to see Kareena swim.

Ranveer's comments have left many people disappointed and angry on social media.
















Recently, Pandya was mired in a controversy after he passed some outrageous comments about women and his sexual activities on the chat show. On the show, Pandya also 'boasted' about his 'scene' with women and how he casually discussed his sex life with his parents. As soon as the episode was aired, Twitterati called the Indian all-rounder out for his 'misogynistic' and 'creepy' approach towards women.

He later issued an apology, writing, he 'got a bit carried away with the nature of the show' and he meant no disrespect to anyone.

Follow @news18movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram