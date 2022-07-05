Koffee With Karan: Alia Bhatt Reveals Myth About Marriage, Says 'There Is No Suhagraat'

Karan Johar is coming back with the seventh season of Koffee With Karan and everyone is eagerly waiting for it. While the first episode of the popular chat show will stream on Disney+ Hotstar on July 7, it has now been revealed that Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will be sharing the couch in the first episode. On Tuesday, Karan Johar took to his official Instagram account and dropped the trailer of the episode and believe it or not, it proves why the show will be a hit again!

The promo begins with Ranveer and Alia revealing that they are each other’s sakhis (girlfriends). Alia then went on to address Ranveer as ‘Pammi’ whom Karan Johar described as somebody who is very interested to know everything. Later in the promo, Karan is heard asking Alia about a myth about marriage. To this, the actress shared that there is no such thing as ‘suhagraat‘ and said, “There is no such thing as suhagraat. You are tired.” This left Ranveer Singh going ROFL. At one point in the promo, Ranveer Singh also revealed that he has different six-playlists.

Dropping the promo, Karan Johar wrote, “Alright everyone, brace yourself as @ranveersingh , @aliaabhatt and I are ready to dish out some steaming cups of entertainment in the very first episode of this sizzling hot new season!”

Needless to say, the promo has left fans super excited for the episode. While one of the fans wrote, “See you soon”, another social media user commented, “Welcome Back Sir.” One of the fans also urged Karan to invite Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol to the show. “We want SRK-Kajol plzz Karan please do this for us,” the comment read.

Meanwhile, other celebrities who will be gracing Koffee With Karan 7 are Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Pandey, Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan-Janhvi Kapoor, Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon, and Varun Dhawan-Anil Kapoor.

