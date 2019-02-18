Koffee With Karan: Are Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra Really Dating? Details Inside

Celebs and their dating lives is a major point of discussion on Koffee With Karan, and the latest episode was no different. Tiger Shroff was constantly asked if he was dating Disha Patani, which he kept denying, saying the two are just friends.Newbie actress Tara Sutaria, who is making her debut with Student Of the Year 2, said that she has a crush on one of the ex-students. That opened up a flood of questions from Karan Johar as well as some hints dropped by Tiger, the male lead of SOTY 2.Tara and Sidharth Malhotra have never made public appearances together, neither have they made their relationship official, but the Koffee episode has ensured that their relationship rumours won't die down anytime soon.During the rapid fire round, Tiger was asked to name one thing he'd like to steal from some of the actors, like Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor. The Baaghi actor took the name of their respective love interests. When he was asked about what he would like to steal from Sidharth, Tiger just looked at Tara, making her blush.That was just one of the instances when Sidharth's name was flung at Tara, making her mention at one point that she is also doing a film with him. When she had to pick the best looking Bollywood actors, Sidharth and Tiger were on top of her list.Also, during the last round, when the actors had to compete by calling up other Bollywood stars and asking them to say, 'Hey Karan, it's me', Sidharth was the first person Tara called.After so many hints and references to Sidharth all through the episode, even Karan Johar wittily pointed out in the end that Tiger's phone call was to Disha and Tara called Sid, which in itself sets the record straight about "you know what".*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.