Koffee With Karan: Arjun Kapoor, Jahnvi Kapoor will Feature in 'Emotional and Hysterical' Episode

After five successful seasons, Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan, is back with its new season. The new season will go on air on October 21, 2018.He is ready to serve the coffee hot and spicy one more time. Though Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt are going to be his first guests, the episode he teased on Friday night has Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor.Giving out details of the episode on Twitter he called it 'emotional and hysterical'. "Had koffee with the siblings today! Was so much fun! Emotional and hysterical in equal measure!"He also tweeted an endearing photo of Janhvi and Arjun. The excited siblings also took to Instagram to share pictures from the sets of the chat show. While Janhvi wrote, "With the Koffee legend @arjunkapoor. Thank you @karanjohar for having us!! So much fun."Arjun Kapoor shared a series of candid shots. "Just what I needed in the middle of my chaos. A reminder of what matters most to me now... Family. Swipe To notice @janhvikapoor is in shock & awe about the fact that the Koffee King agreed to share the Kouch with her. Thank u @karanjohar for having us & u know me... I’ll be back," captioned the 2 states actor.Apart from the celebs mentioned above, father-daughter duo Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan will also make an appearance on the show.