Koffee With Karan Flashback: When Tabu Opened up About Nagarjuna, Called Him Very 'Dear'

Tabu, who is an ageless beauty, is living a happy single life in her 50s. However, she has had her share of rumours about relationships with her co-stars in film industry. During the early aughts, rumours of Tabu dating south star Nagarjuna were constantly trending. Although the actress dismissed the rumours on several occasions, in 2007 she properly addressed the speculation. It all happened on Koffee With Karan when filmmaker Karan Johar asked Tabu about her dating life.

After the actress assured Karan that she was, indeed, single, the filmmaker found a way to dig deeper and questioned if the rumours about her dating “men who live in the southern part of the country” were true or not. Tabu said, “The south is a very big territory, you’ll have to tell me now because there are many…” While asking Tabu if she wanted him “to be that specific”, Karan said that she had started visiting Southern states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Responding to this, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress said, “See, I’ve done films in all languages… They always ask me questions from 15 years ago, so I don’t know how to answer that. What are you asking about? Nagarjuna?”

Countering Tabu, Karan said that she was the one who took Nagarjuna’s name and not him. Tabu said that this rumor has been constant in her life since she was 16 years old. In addition, when Karan quizzed her if the rumours were true that she was moving to Hyderabad, she said, “Not because of him. It’s because I made a house for myself there, and because I belong to Hyderabad. But this Nagarjuna story is very old, and it keeps coming back. The media wants to give the impression that boyfriends can come and go, but Nagarjuna remains.” She added that Nagarjuna is “one of the closest people” in her life, and is “one of the most important relationships” that she has.

Continuing further, she revealed that her relationship with the south Indian actor “is very dear” to her and there is nothing that ‘can ever change her relationship with him. Tabu continued, “I don’t have any label for it, and I can’t do anything about it.”

When Karan suggested that she call it a ‘friendship’, the actress claimed that the term is often ‘abused’. However, later in the rapid-fire round, Tabu gave 9 on 10 to Nagarjuna on “sex appeal.” Earlier, during one of his interviews, when Nagarjuna was quizzed about Tabu, he said that his “face lights up” when someone mentions her name. The two stars have worked together in Telugu films like Aavida Maa Aavide, Ninne Pelladata, and Sisindri.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here