Koffee With Karan: Here’s the First Picture of Deepika and Alia from the Show

Karan Johar’s celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan is gearing up for its sixth season that’s starting on October 21, 2018. Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt are the first guests on the show, and a new photo from the show’s set has surfaced in which they seem to be having a good time.Alia and Deepika also took to Instagram to share some photos.Last season, Karan invited Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor together on his show. And, this season, he has planned to do something similar. But instead of promoting last season’s ‘bromance’, the first episode will be about 'girl power' with Deepika and Alia.Koffee With Karan is immensely popular as the host gets his celebrity friends and film fraternity members to open up about their lives in a very personal way. Incidentally, Ranbir Kapoor is one of the common factors that connects the two actresses. While Deepika is allegedly his ex-girlfriend, Alia is rumoured to be his current one.Apart from these two, father-daughter duo Sara Alia Khan- Saif Ali Khan and siblings Janhvi Kapoor- Arjun Kapoor will also make an appearance on his show.