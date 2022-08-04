Koffee With Karan: Kareena Kapoor Says At K3G Trials, Amrita Singh Told Her 'Sara Wants Pic With You'

Kareena Kapoor Khan recalled her meeting with Saif Ali Khan’s first wife, Amrita Singh, at Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham trials. The actress recently appeared on Karan Johar’s popular chat show Koffee With Karan along with his ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ co-star Aamir Khan. During her appearance, the actress spoked about her equation with her step-daughter Sara Ali Khan, who she said, has been a fan of her since childhood.

Kareena and Saif, co-stars of films like Tashan and Omkara, married in 2012; Their first son Taimur was born in 2016. The couple welcomed their second child, Jeh, on February 21, 2021. Saif Ali Khan has two older children with his first wife Amrita Singh- Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

“I remember at the K3G trials, she (Sara Ali Khan) was hiding behind her mum. And Amrita was actually like ‘Sara really wants a picture because she’s such a big fan. She had loved Poo in KGG and ‘You are my Soniya’ so much.’ But I don’t know why people discuss so much about it, because I mean we are family, and like Aamir said if there’s love and regard and understanding. This is what it is. They are Saif’s children, they are his priorities,” Kareena said.

Kareena further said that it’s important for Saif to give each of his children his time and she wants to be a supportive partner by giving him that space. She said, “Why should it get difficult? Everyone has their time. Saif has had a child every decade, he balances it out beautifully, like he says. And it’s like if sometimes we’re all together, that’s great. Sometimes if he wants to have time alone, like a coffee or get an hour or two alone with Sara, he’ll always tell me. He’ll be like ‘I’m sitting with her. I’m going to be alone, I’m going to chill. I wanna give her that particular time.’ They’ve been on holidays together. I think it’s important for them to bond. They have everything but they have just one father… It doesn’t cross my mind the way people discuss it.”

