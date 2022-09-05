KWK: Katrina Kaif Reacts To Alia Bhatt's 'No Suhagraat' Comment, Says 'It Can Be Suhaag-Din'

Katrina Kaif will be gracing the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan 7 along with her Phone Bhoot co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. On Monday, Karan Johar took to his official Instagram account and dropped a promo that shared a glimpse of how exciting the upcoming episode will be.

The promo begins with Karan Johar asking Katrina Kaif about Alia Bhatt’s ‘no suhaagraat’ comment. While the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress had said, “There is no such thing as suhagraat. You are tired,” Katrina gave a savage reply and said, “Maybe it can be suhaag-din”. Not just this, but when asked about the Instagram account she visits for ‘thirst trap’, Katrina mentioned that she visits Ranveer Singh’s page.

Later in the promo, KJo also asked Siddhand Chaturvedi about his relationship status with the actor mentioning that he is so single that even Ishaan Khattar has become single after spending time with him. For the unversed, Ishaan was earlier dating Ananya Panday but the two parted ways earlier this year.

Sharing the promo, Karan wrote, “The bringers of absolute chaos & unabashed laughter on the koffee couch is this trio!”

Meanwhile, Katrina, Siddhant and Ishaan are all set to share the screen for Phone Bhoot. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, Phone Bhoot is produced by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.