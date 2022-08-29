Koffee With Karan: Kriti Sanon Takes Jibe at Karan Johar, Reveals Why She'd Never Date Tiger Shroff

The new episode of Koffee With Karan will feature Heropanti duo Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff. Host Karan Johar dropped a teaser of the upcoming episode on his Instagram account on Monday. If the promo is anything to go by, it seems Kriti Sanon is likely to make interesting revelations on the popular chat show.

In the teaser, Kriti revealed that she auditioned for Karan’s directorial Student of the Year, which marked the debuts of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. However, Kriti didn’t reveal if she had auditioned for Alia’s role. “Did you get rejected from many auditions before Heropanti?” Karan asked Kriti. To this, Kriti replied, “You know my first audition was actually for Student of the Year.” This left Karan shocked.

He further asked her if she was upset that Tiger never made any kind of advance on her. Tiger quickly responded, saying, “She was taken.” In her defense, Kriti said, “I would never date him because he flips a lot.”

Kriti Sanon was once romantically linked to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. But she never admitted to their alleged romance publicly. Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff recently grabbed headlines for his rumoured breakup from Disha Patani.

However, Disha and Tiger have maintained silence over the speculations. When we recently asked Tiger’s sister, Krishna Shroff, whether what’s being reported in media affected her equation with Disha, she said, “Disha and I have literally spent our formative years together. She was just starting out in the industry, while I was trying to figure out who I was and where I fit in. We’ve always come out on top because we’ve always supported one another. She’s still one of the first few people I’d call if I needed help, and I know she’d be there. In a world where women are constantly pulling each other down, she and I are the opposite.”

