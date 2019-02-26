Koffee With Karan: Malaika Arora Says She Likes Arjun Kapoor 'This Way or That'

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas did bring the curtain down on Koffee With Karan 6, but the chat show will be returning this Sunday with another interesting episode. Kirron Kher, Malaika Arora, Vir Das and Mallika Dua will join Karan Johar on the show, as jury members to give away the Koffee awards.A promo of the upcoming episode is doing the rounds of the internet, in which Malaika speaks about her rumoured boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. When Karan asks the jury to name the best performer (male) of the season, Kirron takes Arjun's name, while Malaika says, "I like Arjun, this way or that way" and a series of 'ooooh' follows.Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor haven't admitted that they are dating. However, several pictures from their dinner dates and outings are all over the internet.The rumoured couple have reportedly flown to Switzerland for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's pre-wedding functions together. They arrived at the Mumbai airport in the same car.On an earlier episode of Koffee With Karan 6, Arjun, who had appeared with sister Janhvi Kapoor, confessed that he's dating someone. Ever since, Karan and other celebs have referred to them as a couple, including Priyanka Chopra in the last episode, as Karan kept teasing Kareena about being a bridesmaid soon. Kareena, Karisma, Malaika and Amrita Arora are very close friends.Malaika Arora was previously married to actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan. They got divorced in 2017. Malaika and Arbaaz are parents to son Arhaan, 16.A few weekends ago, Arhaan bonded with Arjun over lunch. Malaika also accompanied them.On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is currently filming Panipat. His upcoming releases are Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and India's Most Wanted.