Koffee with Karan 6: Saif Ali Khan Reveals Bedroom Stories, Sara her Man Crush

Though the last few episodes of Koffee with Karan have been anything but interesting, the one up next promises to be a lot of fun.Star World released two promos of the upcoming episode that features father-daughter duo Saif and Sara Ali Khan.Sara will debut on national television with Karan’s celeb chat show. Saif, however, has been on Karan’s couch several times before, including appearances with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rangoon co-star Kangana Ranaut.In one of the promos, Karan brings up Kareena’s famous airport looks. Known for his tongue-in-cheek humour, Saif promptly comments, “And I get a close up look at it in the bedroom before the departure,” much to Sara’s embarrassment.“You check her out before she goes?” Karan asks Saif. “Yes of course, coming and going,” he replies, leaving Karan stumped.Karan also asks Saif what he would want to know from Sara’s prospective boyfriend. “Political views, drugs,” Saif replies, but Karan interrupts him, “Money would be a nice question to ask. I would ask that.” Saif then promptly retorts, “Got cash? Take her.”Meanwhile, Sara reveals that she would like to marry Ranbir Kapoor and date Kartik Aaryan.The episode is slated to air on Sunday, November 18.On the professional front, Sara is awaiting the release of her debut film Kedarnath, in which she stars opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, it will release on December 7.Interestingly, her second film, Rohit Shetty’s much-talked-about Simmba, in which she features alongside Ranveer Singh, will open in the same month, on December 28.