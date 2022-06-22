Karan Johar’s popular celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan is coming back with its seventh season and fans are super excited for the same. While several reports speculate about who all are likely to appear on the show, News18.com has exclusively learned that Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor will kick-start the chat show on July 7.

Young stars of Bollywood Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor will share the couch on the first episode of Koffee With Karan and the shooting for the same has already been done.

It was recently reported that Samantha Ruth Prabhu will also make her debut on the show this season. Now, sources close to News18.com have revealed that Samantha will be sharing the couch along with Akshay Kumar. However, no details about what the duo talked about on the show have been shared.

Apart from Sara-Janhvi and Samantha-Akshay, Varun Dhawan will also be appearing on the show along with his JugJugg Jeeyo co-star Anil Kapoor. Alia Bhatt will also be sharing the couch with Ranveer Singh. For the unversed, Alia and Ranbir will be soon seen together in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which is helmed by Karan Johar.

Koffee With Karan 7 will premiere on July 7 on Disney+ Hotstar. Karan Johar announced the same just a few days back when he shared a video montage of the celebs from the previous seasons of the chat show. “Koffee With Karan season 7 is back. This time exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. It’s going to be bigger, better and more beautiful,” Karan said in the video.

Karan had announced Koffee With Karan 7 in May this year. Back then, the filmmaker issued a statement that read, “The biggest movie stars from across India will return to the couch to spill the beans while drinking some koffee. There will be games, there will be rumours put to rest – and there will be conversations that go deep, about love, loss and everything we’ve all been through over the last few years. Koffee With Karan, ‘streaming’ soon, only on Disney+ Hotstar. Toodles!”

