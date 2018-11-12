Koffee With Karan S6: Varun Reveals Marriage Plans With Natasha, Katrina Talks About Salman

Season 6 of Koffee with Karan appears to be the season of confirming relationships. After Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt confirmed they are dating Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor respectively, Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif have also spilled the beans about their relationships.Here are the five major highlights of the latest episode featuring Vraun and Katrina:Even though Varun was spotted multiple times with Natasha Dalal, he never confessed dating her until last night’s episode. On Karan Johar's show, he finally admitted his relationship and also said that he plans to marry her. At this, Karan exclaimed that he'll be all emotional at Varun's wedding. On a funny note, he said "I will feel that I'm giving my son away. I will play the K3G theme. And Lali (Varun’s mother), me and David ji will have a aarti plate."While it was always rumoured that Salman and Katrina dated each other but none of them admitted it. But on last night’s episode, while explaining the whole concept behind 'Hate Katrina Club', at a point Karan told Varun, "That is because you were not dating Salman Khan". Later in the episode, a video of Salman Khan was also shared where the actor explains the do's and don'ts of working with Katrina.In a video played for Katrina, her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala and friend Mini Mathur said that whenever Katrina sees somebody wearing something good, she goes ahead and says, 'This is so nice, I'm taking it'.While Varun agreed to it and narrated a similar incident, Karan tagged her as 'kleptomaniac' and said, "Katrina shops in a very unusual way. She doesn't shop from stores, she shops off people."In the previous season, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor revealed that they created a 'Hate Katrina Club' and now we (and Katrina too) finally know why. All this while, Katrina thought that the two young actors were crushing on her, but it was Varun who revealed that the actual reason was Salman Khan. They were jealous of the fact that Khan gave more attention to Katrina than them.In the rapid fire round, Katrina was asked to choose the best actor among Ayushmann Khurrana, Nawazuddin, Rajkummar Rao and Vicky Kaushal. Even though she chose Rajkummar Rao, she said, that she wants to work with Vicky Kaushal because she thinks they'll look good together on the screen.In the next episode of Koffee With Karan 6, Karan Johar will host father-daughter duo Said Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan.