Koffee With Karan S6 Promo: KJo is Unafraid to Ask All Wrong Questions; Watch

Lights. Camera. Drama!It’s that time of the year when koffee mugs are put out and celebrities find themselves on the hot seat of everything ‘entertainment’! Yes, Bollywood’s insider – Karan Johar is back with the new season of Koffee with Karan.Every season has spruced up conversations and provided audiences with an insight into what our B-Town favourites think, feel and do! Now, Season 6 amps up to arrest us all with some more interesting tete-a-tetes and couplings that Karan has brought together just for his fans and viewers.The makers on Tuesday dropped the promo of the new season, which appears to be more fun and entertaining.The promo introduces Karan as "a young boy who was unafraid to ask the wrong questions." As the promo progresses, Karan himself arrives and tells the camera, "I'll admit to asking all the wrong questions if you admit to loving the answers."Rumour has it that if all goes well, actors and rumoured couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be Karan's first guests.In fact, not only just Ranveer and Deepika but rumour mills have it that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas too might make an appearance on the popular chat show. Both Ranveer and Deepika have been regular on Karan's talk show. While Deepika made her debut on the show in 2007, Ranveer appeared on season three for the first time in 2010. He was seen sharing the couch with Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor and Deepika's ex Ranbir Kapoor.Earlier, there had been a few reports that Anushka and Virat Kohli would grace the season six of the Koffee With Karan. However, Anushka's official spokesperson had refuted all such reports.What will the Bollywood hot seat get celebrities to reveal this season? Who is getting married? Who is dating whom? Who said what and why all year? Keep the waiting on because often the best koffee comes only with the most finely roasted beans brewed to perfection.Koffee with Karan season 6 premieres on October 21, and will air on Sundays at 9pm on Star World.