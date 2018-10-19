Koffee With Karan Season 6: Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif to Share the Couch

This Sunday Karan Johar will be back with the sixth season of his popular chat show Koffee With Karan. After sharing pictures of the first few episodes, the filmmaker gave us a sneak peek into another episode of his chat show.Karan took to Instagram to share the picture of Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif as his new guests. The two looked ravishing as they raised the signature coffee mug. While Katrina wore a pretty yellow slip dress, Varun looked dapper in his beige jacket with some abstract funky prints."So much fun in the koffee house today!!! A riot of a combination with some great conversation," he captioned the photo.In another post, he joined the ABCD 3 stars and posed along with them.Koffee With Karan is immensely popular among the audience as Karan gets Bollywood celebrities to open up about their lives in an up, close and personal way.Recently, Kaaran unveiled the promo of the first episode featuring Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt. In the video, both Alia and Deepika are seen enjoying each other’s company as they candid talk about their personal life.Right at the beginning, Karan says that he promised Deepika that he would talk about the elephant in the room. Likely the elephant being mentioned is Ranbir Kapoor, who happens to be Alia’s current boyfriend and Deepika’s ex.As he starts talking about the Sanju actor, Deepika says, “Don’t try and make it awkward because it was not.” Later, Alia gave out a loud burp which cracked up Deepika with laughter while Karan exclaims “Did you just burp on national television?Other than Deepika and Alia, Karan will also host Ranveer Singh- Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan- Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor-Arjun Kapoor among others on the show.