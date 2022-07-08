Koffee With Karan Season 7: Ranveer Singh Calls Urfi Javed a Fashion Icon

The first episode of the much-awaited Koffee With Karan Season 7 premiered on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on July 7. Bollywood superstars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt were the first guests on the show. Both Ranveer and Alia made some interesting revelations in the first episode of the popular talk show.

Much to the delight of the fans, the episode also featured the famous rapid-fire segment. In the first rapid-fire segment of the season, Karan Johar asked Ranveer, “Whose nightmare it would be to repeat an outfit too quickly,” to which Ranveer replied, “Urfi Javed”.

Ranveer also stated that Urfi was a fashion icon. Netizens hailed Ranveer’s off-the-cuff comments and applauded him for answering all the questions of the rapid-fire segment in quintessential Ranveer Singh style.

It is worth mentioning that Urfi Javed has grabbed the headlines with her sartorial choices. Urfi knows how to amp up the oomph factor with her fashion game and leave her fans star-struck. The 24-year-old actress has gained tremendous popularity ever since she participated in Bigg Boss OTT.

Urfi has an impressive presence on Instagram and regularly shares ravishing pictures. The glamorous diva is a true fashionista and is known for making heads turn with her gorgeous looks. Last month, international fashion designer Harris Reed praised Urfi after she wore a dress inspired by one of his famous designs.

The first episode of Koffee With Karan has generated tremendous buzz on social media. In the episode, Karan Johar also addressed the ‘boycott Bollywood trend’ that has been in the news for the last two years. Johar stated that the film industry was vilified in the last two years.

“We as an industry were vilified. We were put in the dungeon for two years. Even I went through a lot and it was not an easy time. And at that point in time, it was like the snake emojis used to come out every time Koffee with Karan was mentioned. And at one point I also thought that I am never going to come back with the show because there was a lot of attacks,” Karan was quoted as saying.

