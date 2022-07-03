Koffee With Karan: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol to Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Stars We Wish to See on Season 7

Fans can’t keep calm, as the much-awaited trailer of Koffee With Karan season 7 is finally out. Unveiling the freshly brewed video on Saturday, Karan Johar, as promised, has added fuel to the fire. The filmmaker has also teased gossip and controversies, with which his six eventful seasons have become synonymous. The first promo of the celebrity talk show has revealed that celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt will be gracing the iconic couch this year.

While the trailer showed that this year KWK7 will surely be star-studded, we really wish to see these celebrities on the show:

Shah Rukh Khan

Needless to say, every show needs a sparkly touch, which is incomplete until and unless King Khan enters the room. Last we saw SRK gracing Koffee with Karan in 2016 with Alia Bhatt when he slew us all with his wittiness and sent everyone into a frenzy with his charm. However, Shah Rukh lost the rapid-fire round and the hamper, he ended up winning everyone’s heart. And we all know it well, “Haar Kar Jeetne Wale Ko Baazigar Kehte Hain!”

Kajol

Kajol left us all smiling ear to ear when she last appeared on Karan’s show in 2018 with her husband and actor Ajay Devgn. Every heart was pouncing with joy, after witnessing the couple pulling each other’s legs. While we all would love to see Kajol spreading her spark on the show once again, it would be the cherry on the cake if Simran graces the show with Raj. Honestly, the movie buffs will not miss it for the world, if Kajol and Shah Rukh make their grand entry on the show.

Priyanka Chopra

PeeCee updated us all with the inside scoop of her big fat wedding in 2019 when she came on the show with Kareena Kapoor Khan. But one can never be earful about Priyanka’s dreamy life in Hollywood, plus we all are dying to learn more about Priyanka and Nick Jonas’ baby girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Therefore, it would be just perfect if Karan invites the couple together.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal sent us all into a frenzy with his all-black dashing appearance in 2018, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Do you remember the time when Karan revealed to Vicky that Katrina Kaif wants to work with him and that they would look good together? In response, Vicky pretended to faint. Well fast forward to 2022, VicKat are married now, and we can’t wait any longer to know the journey from a fanboy moment to being Katrina’s husband.

Katrina Kaif

From spilling beans on her relationships to talking about her journey in Bollywood, Katrina left us all captivated when she made her grand entry in 2018 with heartthrob Varun Dhawan. But we would love it if Katrina would heat up the Koffee like never before and also to hear from herself how it feels to be married to the Times Most Desirable Man of 2018.

