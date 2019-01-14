English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shahid Kapoor Answers Which Ex He Would Like to Forget- Kareena Kapoor or Priyanka Chopra
Shahid Kapoor opened up about his past affairs on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan.
Image credits: Instagram
Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor had one of the most talked about relationships in tinsel town, and their split courted equal media attention. Soon after parting ways, Kareena went on to date her now-husband Saif Ali Khan, while Shahid found love in Priyanka Chopra. However, the actor never publicly admitted to dating Priyanka.
On the latest episode of Koffee With Karan, Shahid first time spoke about him and Priyanka when host Karan Johar asked the actor which relationship’s memories he would like to forget-- Kareena or the Quantico star. The actor said that those memories made him who he is today and so he wouldn’t like to delete any of them.
“See, my relationship with Kareena was longer and with Priyanka, it was shorter. I think the man that I am today is because of all the experiences that I’ve had. So I wouldn’t want to delete any of the memories. It’s taught me a lot," he said.
When asked which out of the two ladies, Priyanka or Kareena, is a more talented actor, Shahid decided to give a diplomatic response.
“I think the more talented actor is Kareena. I think the more hardworking and committed actor is Priyanka,” he said.
Shahid and Priyanka were last seen together in Vishal Bhardwaj's Kaminey, while his last film with Kareena was Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met.
