Koffee With Karan: Shahid Kapoor Hints Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Getting Married in December

After Sidharth Malhotra, it’s time for his ladylove, actress Kiara Advani, to spill the beans on their relationship on Karan Johar’s popular chat show Koffee With Karan. In the last episode of KWK season 7, Sidharth almost confirmed his relationship with Kiara. The duo has worked together in Karan’s production ‘Shershaah’.

Now, Karan has dropped a new promo from an upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan which will see Kiara sharing the coffee couch with her ‘Kabir Singh’ co-star Shahid Kapoor. In the promo, Shahid hints that Kiara and Sidharth are likely to the knot by the end of this year. “Be ready for a big announcement sometime at the end of this year, and it’s not a movie,” says Shahid in the clip. Shahid also says that Kiara and Sidharth look “beautiful” together. “They are such a good-looking couple.” To this, Karan adds, “Bachche kamaal ke honge (Their kids will be gorgeous).”

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been grabbing headlines for their rumoured relationship ever since they co-starred in acclaimed film Shershaah. A few months back, rumours were rife that the duo parted ways after dating for a few years. However, Sidharth soon appeared to dispel the rumours as he attended Kiara’s film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 screening in Mumbai. He even hugged her as they were clicked together at the screening venue. They even celebrated Kiara’s birthday together in Dubai with her family.

Talking to Navbharat Times about the stories surrounding her personal life, Kiara earlier said, “I had already decided that I will never speak about my personal life, and I have never commented on it. People can assume what they want, I will never confirm or deny because that is the only place in my life which is personal and private.”

Meanwhile, Sidharth and Kiara recently discussed the possibility of doing a movie together during a live session, which they held on Instagram to mark one year of Shershaah.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here