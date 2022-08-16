Koffee With Karan: Sidharth Teases Vicky As They Return To 'Couch of Manifestation': 'Iska Toh Roka Hua Tha'

Karan Johar is back with another binge-worthy episode of his much-talked-about chat show Koffee With Karan, and this time the ‘Punjabi Munde’ of Bollywood, Sidharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal are set to amaze you with their fun banter. On Tuesday, the 50-year-old filmmaker took to Instagram to post an amusing promo which teased an all-things fun episode.

In the promo clip, we see Karan welcoming Vicky and Sid on the show, post which all three recalled the time the Uri actor was told about his now-wife Katrina’s comment about how they will look good together. Vicky had pretended to swoon back then and he recreated the same this time, falling in Sidharth’s lap.

Soon after this, we see Sidharth teasing Vicky as he says, “Iska toh roka hua tha yahan pe (he had a roka right here on the couch).” Karan bursts into laughter as he heard this statement by Sid.

This isn’t the only chance when we have Vicky making a reference to his loving wife Katrina, on the show. During the rapid fire round, the actor was asked about the one thing he misses about single life. He said, “The ‘Miss’ is now Mrs.”

Well, there is a lot more to watch out for in the hilarious promo. Sharing the clip, Karan wrote: “They’re the men of the moment and they’re bringing the full Punjabi feels to the Koffee couch! Manifesting a spicy brew this time around.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif is currently working on her film Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. She also has Tiger 3 in the pipeline with Salman Khan. Next, the actress will be seen in Phone Bhoot and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, has Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur in the pipeline. He will also be seen in Govinda Naam Mera, The Great Indian Family, Laxman Utekar’s untitled film, and Anand Tiwari’s untitled film. It is also being reported that Vicky is a part of Shah Rukh Khan’s film Dunki.

