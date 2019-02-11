LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Sharing the Koffee Couch With Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria Details Her SOTY Crush

Karan Johar is all set to host Student of the Year 2 team Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday on Koffee With Karan's next episode.

Updated:February 11, 2019, 9:47 AM IST
Sharing the Koffee Couch With Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria Details Her SOTY Crush
Iamge courtesy: Tiger Shroff/ Instagram
From actors like Alia Bhatt and Shahid Kapoor admitting their relationships to Sara Ali Khan saying that she wants to date Kartik Aaryan, the ongoing season of Koffee With Karan is having too many declarations' on the couch. Joining them is Students of the Year 2 actress Tara Sutaria.

In the next episode of the chat show, Tara Sutaria will make her Koffee debut with SOTY2 team Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. In the promo clip, Tara mentions about a crush she has on an 'ex-student' which has led fans to wonder if that student is Sidharth Malhotra.

Talking about her crush she said, "I have a crush on an ex-student, not on a current student. " Take a look at the video here:




Recent reports hinted that host Karan played cupid for the two actors by introducing them to each other and eventually set them up too.

Tara and Sidharth have been quite successful so far in keeping their alleged relationship a secret from the media. But it is believed that they both enjoy each other’s company and are comfortable together.

A source stated to Deccan Chronicle, “But nothing intense. They are both busy building their careers. She's just starting out and he's looking to catch up with his contemporaries like Varun Dhawan and Vicky Kaushal who have raced far ahead. Distractions are the last thing he needs."

Sidharth who recently appeared on the popular chat show with Aditya Roy Kapoor also talked about his past relationships. The actor opened up about his break-up with Alia Bhatt and denied any involvement with Kiara Advani and Jacqueline Fernandez.

On the professional front, at present, Sidharth is shooting with Parineeti Chopra for Jabariya Jodi. Meanwhile, Tara is involved with her upcoming release Student of The Year 2 and has no further projects lined up.

Follow @news18movies for more


