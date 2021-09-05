Koffee With Karan: The Empire's Drashti Dhami Teases Karan Johar About Feud With Kangana Ranaut

The latest web-show Empire has created a lot of buzz ever since its release. The show, which on based on the novel series Empire of the Moghul by Alex Rutherford, tells the story of Mughal emperor Babur and how he founded the kingdom in India. The show stars Drashti Dhami, Kunal Kapoor, Dino Morea and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. Recently, Drashti, Kunal and Dino appeared on a special episode of Koffee With Karan, where filmmaker Karan Johar asked them several questions about their personal life.

On the chat show, Karan usually asks a lot of rapid-fire questions to actors. In the latest promo for the episode, Karan could be seen asking Drashti, “Who is the current female actor that you consider as your role model?" She quickly quipped, “Your favourite Kang…Priyanka Chopra,” teasing KJo about his feud with Kangana Ranaut. To this, he said, “I am keeping a straight face.” Dino Morea could be seen laughing during this.

There definitely might be some coffee to spill while they created this grand show! What is it?To know more please watch the special episode of Koffee Shots with Karan! @karanjohar @kapoorkkunal @drashti10 #DinoMorea pic.twitter.com/WCjINsfXR7— Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) September 5, 2021

Karan also asked Drashti how was it like to work with Dino and Kunal. She said that they would know their lines by heart while she would have her script with her at all times. Karan also asked Dino about his look on the show. He said “I saw your look and it is a badass look.” Dino replied, “I followed an animal; I went with a panther." To this the filmmaker asked what animal he is off-screen. He said, I am puppy. Everybody loves a puppy."

Dino was also asked what he would do if he woke up as Tiger Shroff. He said, “I will do 3 backflips, moon walk my way to the airport and go to Maldives because you know what’s in Maldives.." He alluded to actress Disha Patani, who is rumoured to be dating Tiger. They had gone to Maldives together and Disha often posts pictures from her trip on Instagram.

The Empire is created by Nikkhil Advani and directed by Mitakshara Kumar. It also stars Aditya Seal, Sahher Bamba, Imaad Shah, Rahul Dev among others in pivotal roles. The Empire streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

