Koffee With Karan Time Machine Dedicates This Week to Amitabh Bachchan's 77th Birthday

It was earlier announced that Karan Johar’s famous chat show Koffee With Karan will be presenting viewers with vintage clips of the most famous celebs in a special season titled as ‘Time Machine’. And as Amitabh Bachchan will kick in his 77th birthday on Friday, this week has been dedicated to Big B.

This special edition will be a fusion of all the family members of the Bachchan's family, and is sure to kick in nostalgia for the viewers.

The episodes will be aired from October 7 to October 11. A promo shared by the makers give glimpses of the trips made by Amitabh Bachchan, and was asked questions like List advantages of being Amitabh Bachchan, One thing that keeps Amitabh Bachchan going, First impression of looking at Abhishek on the celluloid, etc.

Another interesting peek shows Jaya being fed up about the fact that people call Abhishek as Amitabh's son and that she too has a role to play. Hema Malini, who was a co-guest on the show with her daughter Esha Deol agrees and says, ‘Very right’. Jaya also calls Aishwarya as the ‘perfect choice’ and calls her ‘lovely’.

When Abhishek made her first appearance on the show after getting married to Aishwarya Rai, Karan asks if there has been a change in his relations with his co-actors. To this, Abhishek replies, “Even before I was married, there was a comfort level with my co-stars. They knew I wasn't hitting on them and that's the way I genuinely treated them.” Aishwarya jumps in to support her hubby and says, “This I can vouch for because I have also been his co -star.”

Daughter of the house, Shweta Bachchan, who starred in an episode with bhaiya Abhishek agreed about having a shift in the family roles after the new addition in the family (Aishwarya) but she also reveals that the 'only boss' of the family was Jaya Bachchan.

