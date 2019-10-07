Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Koffee With Karan Time Machine Dedicates This Week to Amitabh Bachchan's 77th Birthday

Karan Johar’s famous chat show will be presenting viewers with vintage clips of Amitabh Bachchan's family members on account of his birthday week.

News18.com

Updated:October 7, 2019, 12:04 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Koffee With Karan Time Machine Dedicates This Week to Amitabh Bachchan's 77th Birthday
image of amitabh bachchan, karan johar, courtesy of instagram

It was earlier announced that Karan Johar’s famous chat show Koffee With Karan will be presenting viewers with vintage clips of the most famous celebs in a special season titled as ‘Time Machine’. And as Amitabh Bachchan will kick in his 77th birthday on Friday, this week has been dedicated to Big B.

This special edition will be a fusion of all the family members of the Bachchan's family, and is sure to kick in nostalgia for the viewers.

The episodes will be aired from October 7 to October 11. A promo shared by the makers give glimpses of the trips made by Amitabh Bachchan, and was asked questions like List advantages of being Amitabh Bachchan, One thing that keeps Amitabh Bachchan going, First impression of looking at Abhishek on the celluloid, etc.

Another interesting peek shows Jaya being fed up about the fact that people call Abhishek as Amitabh's son and that she too has a role to play. Hema Malini, who was a co-guest on the show with her daughter Esha Deol agrees and says, ‘Very right’. Jaya also calls Aishwarya as the ‘perfect choice’ and calls her ‘lovely’.

When Abhishek made her first appearance on the show after getting married to Aishwarya Rai, Karan asks if there has been a change in his relations with his co-actors. To this, Abhishek replies, “Even before I was married, there was a comfort level with my co-stars. They knew I wasn't hitting on them and that's the way I genuinely treated them.” Aishwarya jumps in to support her hubby and says, “This I can vouch for because I have also been his co -star.”

Daughter of the house, Shweta Bachchan, who starred in an episode with bhaiya Abhishek agreed about having a shift in the family roles after the new addition in the family (Aishwarya) but she also reveals that the 'only boss' of the family was Jaya Bachchan.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram